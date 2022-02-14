Malvern Bancorp Taps Greenberg Traurig Alum As GC

By James Boyle (February 14, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- An attorney with over 18 years of experience representing corporate clients has joined Pennsylvania-based Malvern Bancorp Inc. as its top in-house attorney, the company recently announced. Malvern Bancorp has named Sandra G.M. Selzer as executive vice president and general counsel. According to a statement from Malvern Bancorp CEO Anthony C. Weagley, Selzer has been advising the company for a few months before joining full-time. "Sandra has an extensive and strong professional background, including in real estate," Weagley said in a statement Friday. "We are thrilled to have her join the Malvern team in her new position. She has been providing legal...

