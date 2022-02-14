Greenspoon Marder Adds Latin America Partner In Miami

By Madison Arnold (February 14, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP has lured a new bilingual partner for both its international wealth and asset planning practice group and its wills, trusts and estates team in Miami from GrayRobinson. The firm announced the addition of Ruben Gotlieb in a news release Monday. Gotlieb has more than 30 years of experience across various areas of law including international estate planning and estate tax law as well as domestic estate planning and administration. Gotlieb said in an interview with Law360 that he wasn't looking for a new position when he wound up with a role at Greenspoon Marder. He said the possibility...

