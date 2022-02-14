EPA Stands By Its Cross-State Air Emissions Rule Redo

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 14, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it followed the D.C. Circuit's instructions appropriately when revising an updated Cross-State Air Pollution Rule to better account for emissions from upwind states hurting the ability of downwind states to meet national 2008 ozone standards. In a brief filed Friday, the EPA claimed that it had thoroughly revised its 2016 Cross-State Air Pollution Rule last year, had accounted for regulatory and practical aspects of the necessary statutes and included state-of-the-art science procedures to project 2021 air quality standards. "EPA struck a reasonable balance between necessary expedition and methodological precision, and thoroughly explained its choices," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS