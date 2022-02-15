How NCAA Can Avoid Athlete Compensation Antitrust Issues

By Eric Mills (February 15, 2022, 2:46 PM EST) -- In the past year, laws permitting college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, or NIL, have gone into effect in states around the country. The grant of that right to college athletes comes as part of a broader movement to recognize their role and enable their participation in the multibillion-dollar industry that relies on their abilities, but has led to concern among many that an unregulated NIL landscape will destroy college sports. Although many are calling for national regulation of NIL compensation, the most well-positioned organization to implement a regulatory framework — the National Collegiate Athletic Association —...

