ITC Says Lemon Juice Imports Likely Squeezed US Industry

By Grace Dixon (February 14, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission unanimously found that imports of lemon juice from Brazil and South Africa are likely threatening the domestic industry's sales. The ITC panel voted 5-0 on Friday to continue its anti-dumping investigation into imports of lemon juice used in beverages, foods and non-food products including household cleaners stemming from claims by citrus juice manufacturer Ventura Coast LLC that the two countries are dumping the goods in the U.S. at rates as high as 555%. "The United States International Trade Commission today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason...

