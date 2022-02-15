NJ High Court Justice Retires, Creating Second Vacancy

By Nick Muscavage (February 15, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Faustino J. Fernandez-Vina hit the mandatory retirement age of 70 on Tuesday, creating another vacancy on the state's high court following the retirement of another justice earlier this year. Fernandez-Vina was nominated to the Supreme Court in 2013 by Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican. His departure from the bench falls on the heels of the retirement of Justice Jaynee LaVecchia, who left the high court at the beginning of the year. She has since joined McCarter & English LLP in Newark as a partner in its business litigation group. It is unclear what will become of...

