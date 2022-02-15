Cop Denied Early Win Over Shooting Death Of Knoxville Man

By Jonathan Capriel (February 15, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- A police officer in Knoxville, Tennessee, can't claim qualified immunity to escape a lawsuit brought by the family of a man fatally shot in the back during an attempted arrest, a federal judge ruled on Monday. There is no question that Officer Dylan Williams shot Channara "Philly" Pheap, 33, in the back on Aug. 26, 2019, said Judge Clifton L. Corker of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. But there are too many disputed facts to rule out the possibility that Williams fired two rounds at Pheap as he was running away, posing no danger to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS