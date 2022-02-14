Bioness Stockholders Challenge $110M Sale To Bioventus

By Jeff Montgomery (February 14, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- An Israeli tech investor has opened a 10-count Delaware Chancery Court class challenge to orthopedic device maker Bioness Inc.'s $110 million acquisition by Bioventus Inc., alleging a low-ball, controller-orchestrated fire sale mainly arranged to benefit both the company's largest creditor and its buyer. The suit, filed late Friday by Israel-based Teuza - A Fairchild Technology Venture Ltd., seeks damages from Bioness' directors and controller as well as from Bioventus for aiding and abetting the deal, allegedly arranged in part by a multiply conflicted board chairman who also served as counsel to both the company and its controller. Vice Chancellor Sam A....

