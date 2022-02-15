FERC Defends PURPA Eligibility Redo For Solar Projects

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 15, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has told the D.C. Circuit that it properly deemed a solar-plus-battery storage project eligible for power purchase agreements as a small-scale power-producer under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act. In a brief filed Thursday, FERC claimed that its rehearing order regarding Broadview Solar LLC's facility's eligibility under PURPA was appropriate because it accounted for all of the facility's power production — including its inverters — and not just parts of the facility, concluding that the facility complies with the 80 megawatt threshold even if it includes a 160-megawatt solar array. "First, the industry-accepted definition of 'facility'...

