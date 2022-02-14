Choate Matches Milbank's Associate Salary Scale

By Matt Perez (February 14, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- Choate Hall & Stewart LLP is raising salaries in line with the prevailing scale that was set by Milbank LLP in January, the Boston-based law firm confirmed to Law360 on Monday. First-year associates at Choate will see base salaries of $215,000, and base pay will range up to $350,000 for sixth-year associates and above, the firm told staff on Feb. 10. Those figures are in line with the salaries set by Milbank, although Milbank paid associates in the class of 2015 a salary of $370,000 and the class of 2014 and beyond $385,000. Other Choate staff members will be receiving pay raises...

