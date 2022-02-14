Stroock Adds Baker McKenzie Partner To DC Office

By Jack Rodgers (February 14, 2022, 3:12 PM EST) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP has nabbed a Baker McKenzie partner who co-chaired that firm's North America government enforcement practice group for almost 10 years, Stroock announced Monday. Tom Firestone joins Stroock's Washington, D.C., office, where he will co-chair the firm's white collar and internal investigations practice, the firm said. He additionally will join Stroock's national security, Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, and compliance and litigation groups as a partner, after spending the past nine and a half years at Baker McKenzie, the firm said. Firestone represents multinational companies and clients in governmental investigations, along with working...

