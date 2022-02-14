All But 2 Claims Trimmed In Pa. Pelvic Mesh Case

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 14, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed the bulk of a lawsuit against a pelvic mesh manufacturer filed by a woman who says she was injured by one of its products, but ruled she made sufficient allegations for her failure to warn and design defect claims to move forward. U.S. District Judge Joseph Leeson on Friday dismissed 10 of the 12 claims filed by Michelle Brown against C.R. Bard Inc., some of which were eligible to be refiled, in response to the company's motion to dismiss the case. Judge Leeson said Brown failed to provide facts strong enough to support those 10...

