Cardiff FC Owner Acted Vindictively, Ex-Director Tells Court

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 14, 2022, 5:53 PM GMT) -- A former director of Cardiff City Football Club told a London court Monday that the club's owner acted vindictively and diluted his shares in the company, asking the court to restore the value of his stake in the club. John Isaac, a former director of Cardiff City FC, told High Court Judge Adam Johnson at the beginning of a trial Monday that it is suing both the club and its current owner Vincent Tan because they had pushed him out of the company and diluted the value of his shares. David Reade QC of Littleton Chambers, representing Isaac, told the court...

