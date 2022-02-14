Freddie Mac Hires Wells Fargo Alum As GC

By Michele Gorman (February 14, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. has tapped a lawyer whose resume includes working in-house at Wells Fargo & Co. for close to two decades as its next general counsel starting in March, the government-sponsored enterprise said Monday. Heidi Mason, whose title at Freddie Mac will also include executive vice president, directly succeeds interim general counsel Jerry Weiss. He took over in March when Ricardo Anzaldua retired, and now will return to his role as chief administrative officer, the company said. Mason spent 17 years at Wells Fargo, where she held roles of increasing responsibility. She joined the banking giant in...

