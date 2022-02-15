Pa. Supreme Court Suspends Atty With Prior Disbarment

By James Boyle (February 15, 2022, 4:12 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has handed a five-year suspension to a Philadelphia attorney with a long history of prior discipline, including a disbarment in three states and private reprimands for mishandling cases. William D. Hobson's law license was suspended Friday for five years after a March 2021 public hearing into his conduct and a recommendation from the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. The board's findings say Hobson mishandled evidence, abandoned a client and misrepresented the status of a quiet claim for another client. Hobson did not return a request for comment. According to public records, Hobson was admitted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS