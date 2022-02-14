Insurer's Report Didn't Initiate Hail Damage Claim, Court Says

By Ben Zigterman (February 14, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- State Farm's notice-of-loss report to a residential community for hail damage does not constitute a "written notice of claim," a Minnesota appellate panel ruled Monday, finding that a written notice needs to come from the claimant. Instead of interest accruing from the September 2017 notice-of-loss report, the panel said it should begin accruing in June 2019, when the Elm Creek Courthome Association served its complaint on the insurer. "A 'written notice of claim' necessarily requires a written notice be sent from the claimant to the party from whom the claimant is demanding payment," Judge Francis J. Connolly wrote for the panel....

