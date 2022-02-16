Ropes & Gray Builds Tax Practice With Ex-Mintz Attorney

By Sanjay Talwani (February 16, 2022, 12:22 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray boosted its Boston tax practice by adding a former Mintz member who has lengthy experience advising a wide array of clients on complex tax matters, the firm said. Scott Pinarchick joined Ropes & Gray LLP as a partner Monday. He comes from Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC with more than two decades of experience focusing on federal income tax issues and domestic and international transactions for clients in industries including health care, technology, media and more. Pinarchick told Law360 he has been working on mergers and acquisitions for 25 years, mainly for mid-market and upper...

