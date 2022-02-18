Broker Fights Insurer's Suit Over Concealed Info In Fire Claim

By Silvia Martelli (February 18, 2022, 6:02 PM GMT) -- A broker has hit back at Liverpool Victoria's £200,000 ($272,000) damages claim accusing it of concealing information about the director of a property firm who sued the insurer for a £2 million payout, saying that the insurer waited too late to draw the brokerage into the dispute. In a newly-public High Court defense filed Feb. 11, Movo Insurance Brokers Ltd. said that Liverpool Victoria brought its claim at least a year too late. The insurer's claim, which has pulled Movo Insurance Brokers Ltd. into a dispute, became barred by the Limitation Act 1980 in December 2020, six years after the broker...

