Blake-Turner Settles Negligence Suit With Auto Insurer

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 15, 2022, 5:39 PM GMT) -- Taxi and auto industry insurer Tradex has settled a professional negligence claim against its lawyers Blake-Turner LLP that accused the solicitors of mishandling its claims and causing it to pay excessive legal fees and damages to policyholders. Tradex Insurance Co. Ltd. reached a confidential settlement with Blake-Turner on Feb. 9, according to a court order published Friday. The order, in which High Court Judge David Foxton stayed the proceedings in light of the fact that a deal had been reached, did not give any details of the settlement. Representatives for the two sides did not respond to Law360's request for comment...

