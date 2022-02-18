HSBC Faces Growing Suit From Investors Over Film Scheme

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 18, 2022, 4:05 PM GMT) -- A lawsuit against HSBC over a Disney film financing scheme deemed a tax avoidance vehicle has grown to include almost 550 investors after the High Court combined two separate group claims targeting the bank. Judge Clare Moulder ruled in a Feb. 11 order, which has recently been made public, that 177 new investors can be added to a High Court suit against HSBC's private banking arm. The investors' lawsuit is seeking damages for losses caused by the role of HSBC UK Bank PLC in developing and marketing a series of film financing schemes known as the Eclipse Partnerships. The investors say...

