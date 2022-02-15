Smith & Wesson Can't Dodge Guard's Faulty-Gun Suit

By Mike Curley (February 15, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- A District of Columbia federal judge won't let Smith & Wesson out of a security guard's suit alleging a pistol made by the company accidentally discharged and injured his leg while on duty, saying discovery is needed to determine whether the court has jurisdiction over the company. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg declined to dismiss Dayna D. Staggs' claims against the gunmaker, which had argued the case must be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. In the same order, the judge did dismiss Staggs' claims against his employer at the time, American Security Programs, and its...

