Adidas Defends Stripe Design In Thom Browne IP Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 15, 2022, 7:50 PM GMT) -- Adidas has hit back against New York fashion brand Thom Browne's attempts to revoke the U.K. trademarks covering its three-stripe designs, saying the mark is sufficiently distinct and has been used in £772 million ($1 billion) worth of U.K. advertising. Adidas AG urged the High Court in a defense filed Friday to reject arguments from Thom Browne that its three-stripe marks are "devoid of distinctive character," saying that the proof of their distinctiveness lies in the fact that the company spent £772 million on advertising that featured the mark between 2016 and 2021. Some £455 million of that was invested in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS