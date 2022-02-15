Colo. Hotels Lose Virus Coverage Suit Under 10th Circ. Ruling

By Ganesh Setty (February 15, 2022, 8:38 PM EST) -- A Liberty Mutual unit has no coverage obligations to the operator of two Hampton Inn hotels in Colorado seeking to recoup its pandemic-related business interruption losses, a Kansas federal court ruled, citing a recent Tenth Circuit decision on the same type of insurance dispute with what it said were nearly identical relevant facts. In a decision Monday granting Ohio Security Insurance Co.'s motion for judgment on the pleadings, U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes said the Tenth Circuit's December decision in Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma Inc. v. Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. required the hotel operator, MNR LLC, to show there...

