McGuireWoods Adds Ex-BakerHostetler Health Atty In Atlanta

By Emily Sides (February 15, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- McGuireWoods LLP has added a former BakerHostetler health care partner to its Atlanta office, the firm said Monday. Kristen McDermott Woodrum advises clients from private equity investors to health care providers on transactions, joint ventures, and operational and compliance issues, among other matters, McGuireWoods said. Woodrum is the latest addition to the firm's health care practice. Earlier this month, the firm brought on Rubin Pusha III, who has worked in health care transactions, from Hall Render Killian Heath & Lyman PC. Woodrum said in a statement that she's eager to work for a team with a "powerful profile." "I look forward to...

