Hemp Co. Says Charter Jet's Counterclaims Are Too Vague

By Sarah Jarvis (February 14, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- A CBD company asked a North Carolina federal judge on Monday to toss counterclaims brought by a charter plane company in litigation over a destroyed shipment of product, arguing the counterclaims are too vague and will be resolved during the litigation anyway. North Carolina-based We CBD LLC pushed back against California-based Planet Nine Private Air LLC's allegations that the company didn't secure the necessary travel documentation, arguing the plane company doesn't allege what that documentation is. We CBD said that deficiency alone "renders this allegation insufficient to support a breach of contract claim." "The 'required travel documentation' language that Planet Nine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS