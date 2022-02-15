Ind. Steel Mill Reaches Deal Over Lake Michigan Pollution

By Mike Curley (February 15, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- Two subsidiaries of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. have signed a consent decree to resolve claims by the federal government and environmental watchdog groups alleging they allowed excess cyanide and ammonia to seep into Lake Michigan and failed to report the leaks. Monday's consent decree includes a $3 million civil penalty to be split between Indiana and the U.S. Treasury and several other measures to address contamination. The decree ends two suits, one filed by the Environmental Law & Policy Center of Chicago and Hoosier Environmental Council in 2019, and another filed by the federal government Monday, each alleging that failures to maintain systems...

