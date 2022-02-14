Mallinckrodt Seeks Last Extension Of Ch. 11 Acthar Suit Pause

By Rick Archer (February 14, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- Mallinckrodt PLC is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge for one final extension of an order pausing lawsuits against the drugmaker relating to its marketing of Acthar gel products, saying it needs the injunction to see it through to the end of its Chapter 11 case. In a motion filed Friday, Mallinckrodt asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey to extend the now more than 14-month-old injunction, currently due to expire at the end of February, until such time as he approves the final version of Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 plan. "Terminating the stay of litigation prior to entry of the most critical order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS