Dykema Opens Houston Office With McCathern Shokouhi Trio

By Jessica Corso (February 15, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC announced the opening of its Houston office Monday with the help of three attorneys from Texas-based firm McCathern Shokouhi Evans Grinke PLLC. Isaac Villarreal and Andy Green have joined Dykema as members in Houston alongside associate Amanda Gordon. All three previously worked for McCathern and were hired to open Dykema's Houston office, which is being managed by Chris Kratovil, who is also managing member of the firm's Dallas office. Kratovil told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that his position managing both offices is temporary and that leadership of the Houston office will likely soon transition to Villarreal or Green....

