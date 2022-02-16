High Court Contender's Ruling Reversed In Subway Death Suit

By Jimmy Hoover (February 16, 2022, 10:47 AM EST) -- Reviving a wrongful death suit against the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the D.C. Circuit held last week that now-U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson "erred" in her analysis of the agency's possible liability when she tossed the multimillion-dollar tort case when she was a district judge. A three-judge panel unanimously reversed the potential nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court in a 12-page ruling on Friday and allowed the estate of a man found dead at a subway station in 2013 to continue pursuing damages against the transit agency. Reversals on appeal are not uncommon for lower court judges, but the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS