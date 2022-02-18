Goldberg Segalla's SF Office Grows, Adds Transportation Pro

By James Mills (February 18, 2022, 3:24 PM EST) -- Goldberg Segalla LLP's new San Francisco office continues growing as a Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP transportation litigation expert comes on board. Solomon Pantuch, who spent a year-and-a-half at Hawkins Parnell, joined as member of the transportation practice, the firm announced on Monday. He will focus largely on trucking and transportation matters, but is also experienced with civil litigation matters, including cases of catastrophic injury and wrongful death. He has also defended manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors in toxic tort and mass tort litigation. "I'm still pinching my cheeks and wondering if it's a dream or what, but it's been a really...

