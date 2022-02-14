Apple Slams Hagens Berman $27.5M Fee Bid In Warranty Row

By Lauren Berg (February 14, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. urged a California federal judge on Friday to reject Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP's bid for $27.5 million in fees for reaching a $95 million settlement over warranties for iPhones and iPads, saying the outcome wasn't "exceptional" and the lawyers shouldn't get more than 25% of the settlement fund. There is no reason that the smart product customers' attorneys should receive more than the 25% benchmark award, Apple said in its opposition to the $27.5 million request, which would amount to 29% of the settlement fund, arguing that the settlement is not an "exceptional" result for the class nor was...

