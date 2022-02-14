USDA Wants 9th Circ. To Affirm 'Organic' Hydroponics Label

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 14, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday asked the Ninth Circuit to uphold a California federal judge's finding that it may continue to allow hydroponic growers to label their goods as "organic." A group of consumer interest advocates and traditional organic farmers sued the agency over the practice and is asking the appeals court to overturn the district court's March 2021 ruling. But the USDA said its practices fully comply with the federal Organic Foods Production Act, which doesn't explicitly prohibit labeling hydroponically grown food as organic. The question is whether Congress intended to bar such a practice by mandating in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS