Bradley Arant Snags Construction Duo From Hill Ward

By Madison Arnold (February 17, 2022, 9:30 AM EST) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP snagged two new shareholders from Hill Ward Henderson for its construction team in Tampa. Bradley Arant announced earlier this week that it added Ben Dachepalli and Timothy Ford to its construction practice group. The duo was attracted to Bradley Arant's practice group, in part, because of the firm's footprint in the Southeast and ability to service clients throughout the country. "The ability to now service those clients, not just in the state, and here locally in Tampa, but throughout the entire Southeast was a platform and a resource that we just never had available to us....

