Perdue's $2.2 Million CWA Settlement Wins Court OK

By Morgan Conley (February 14, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- Perdue Foods will pay $2.2 million and undertake various pollution monitoring and facility improvements to end a lawsuit accusing the agricultural giant of continually damaging fragile waterways in Washington state, according to a deal approved by a federal judge Monday. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour signed off on the agreement between the Waste Action Project and Perdue Foods LLC to end the citizen suit alleging a poultry slaughterhouse in Mount Vernon, Washington — north of Seattle — violated its state permits and the federal Clean Water Act with excessive pollution. The company agreed to pay $1.8 million to fund water...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS