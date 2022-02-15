ITC To Probe Imports Over Network Traffic Patent Claims

By Grace Dixon (February 15, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into whether imports of networking devices and computers infringe on patents for a system for managing the flow of traffic over a network. The agency announced on Monday that it will probe whether cloud data service company NetApp Inc. is violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act by importing hardware from Singapore such as controller boards that run allegedly infringing operating systems. Patent holder Proven Networks LLC requested the investigation in January, pushing to permanently bar imports of the products accused of stepping on its patents. "Permitting unlicensed suppliers like [NetApp] to...

