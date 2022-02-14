Chancery Says Authentix Can't Bar Company Sale Price Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (February 14, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor rejected late Monday a company and controlling investor's argument that minority stockholders waived their right to challenge an allegedly underpriced sale of an anti-counterfeiting firm, citing ambiguities in the waiver and general stockholder dissent protection in Delaware's corporation laws. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III found the interests of The Carlyle Group Inc. and Authentix Acquisition Inc. failed to show "a clear and knowing relinquishment" of stockholder rights to sue for breaches of loyalty in connection with the $77.5 million sale of the latter in 2017. But he also left the door open to waiver claims in other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS