DOJ Fraud Section Roars Back From Pandemic Conviction Dip

By Jack Queen (February 15, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice Fraud Section came thundering back from a pandemic slowdown in 2021, securing 50% more convictions and nearly double as many trial wins compared to 2020, according to an annual report released Tuesday. Fraud Section prosecutors secured 329 individual convictions last year, up from 213 in 2020, and trial wins soared from 16 to 30. The surge was fueled primarily by the Health Care Fraud and Market Integrity unit and the Major Frauds unit, while the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act unit also contributed with a modest increase in convictions. The jump indicates the Criminal Division has become...

