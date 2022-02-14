Bankruptcy Court Won't Wait For YPF Third Circuit Appeal

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 14, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday refused to delay litigation of a $14 billion environmental liability claim against YPF SA pending the appeal of one of his rulings to the Third Circuit, saying that Argentina's state energy company hadn't shown it would suffer harm if the case moves forward. In a bench ruling Monday, Judge Christopher S. Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware also said YPF waited too long to request the stay of summary judgment proceedings in its dispute with Maxus Liquidating Trust, the entity remaining from the bankruptcy of YPF subsidiary Maxus Energy Corp....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS