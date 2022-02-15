Cannabis Software Developer Says Competitor Stole Code

By Katryna Perera (February 15, 2022, 3:18 PM EST) -- A tech company that creates and sells software solutions for cannabis companies has filed a suit in Texas federal court alleging a competitor stole large portions of its code to create its own similar product, violating copyright laws. Blaze Solutions Inc. filed its complaint Monday against BWS Holdings LLC, which does business as ServiceGanja. The complaint alleges violation of the Copyright Act of 1976 and unfair competition under federal and Texas law. According to the complaint, Blaze is a software company that has been creating and selling software applications for the cannabis industry since 2016. The company's "420connect" application — also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS