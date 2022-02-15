Univ. Of South Florida Tuition Fees Fight Sent To State Court

By Gina Kim (February 15, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday remanded back to state court a University of South Florida student's proposed class action seeking tuition fee refunds due to pandemic-related school closures, after dismissing his sole federal claim. U.S. District Judge Charlene E. Honeywell ruled that USF student Felipe Rivadeneira could not state a takings claim against USF under the Fifth Amendment, because he had no constitutionally protected property interest in the fees that he voluntarily paid. Judge Honeywell dismissed the Fifth Amendment takings claim for good, finding that no unlawful taking occurred when the school refused to refund Rivadeneira his money when campus...

