Steel Co. Tells Fed. Circ. It's Not Skirting Chinese Duties

By Alyssa Aquino (February 15, 2022, 3:09 PM EST) -- A steel producer urged the Federal Circuit to scrap a ruling faulting it for skirting Chinese steel duties, saying there was evidence that raw Chinese steel underwent significant processing in the United Arab Emirates before it was shipped to the U.S. Al Ghurair Iron and Steel LLC, or AGIS, opened up a Monday court filing describing the "complicated" process that an Emirati plant takes on to convert Chinese hot-rolled steel into the corrosion-resistant steel that it imports to the U.S. That work is only possible because AGIS poured $272 million into its plant to outfit it with the necessary machinery and...

