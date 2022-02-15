Tavern's Virus Suit Tossed After Failed Ore. High Court Bid

By Ben Zigterman (February 15, 2022, 2:57 PM EST) -- The owner of a Portland tavern can't send its COVID-19 coverage suit to the Oregon Supreme Court, a federal judge decided before dismissing the suit against First Mercury Insurance Co. A Portland tavern did not suffer a direct physical loss as a result of COVID-19, an Oregon federal judge ruled in dismissing its coverage suit. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon said Monday that Zeco Development Group LLC, owner of the River Pig Saloon, did not suffer a direct physical loss that would qualify it for coverage when it had to close indoor dining because of the governor's pandemic orders. Judge...

