UK Gov't Hiring For Top COVID Jobs Broke Equality Rules

By Joanne Faulkner (February 15, 2022, 6:07 PM GMT) -- A London court ruled Tuesday that the appointment of senior government officials to emergency health care roles during the COVID-19 pandemic violated equality rules, but threw out a challenge brought by campaigners over cronyism. Former U.K. health secretary Matt Hancock breached the public sector equality duty when he appointed conservative peer Dido Harding as interim executive chair of the National Institute for Health Protection and Mike Coupe as director of testing at NHS Test and Trace, a two-judge High Court panel said. The judges only upheld part of the legal challenge brought by think tank The Runnymede Trust and dismissed other...

