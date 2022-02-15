Simpson Reps Blackstone On €21B Recap For Logistics Biz

By Benjamin Horney (February 15, 2022, 9:59 AM EST) -- Private equity giant Blackstone Group, guided by Simpson Thacher, said Tuesday that it is undertaking a recapitalization of a pan-European last-mile logistics real estate company that values the business at €21 billion ($23.8 billion). The agreement represents the largest private real estate transaction ever, according to a statement. Under the terms of the transaction, existing Mileway investors have the ability to either retain their existing shareholding of Mileway, increase it, or exit for cash. According to Blackstone, the "large majority" of the capital for the deal comes from existing inventors, which the firm says shows their "strong conviction in Mileway and...

