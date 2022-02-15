Developer Wins Bid To Shield Foreign Pension In Bankruptcy

By Silvia Martelli (February 15, 2022, 6:19 PM GMT) -- A London court ruled in favor of a property developer on Tuesday in the wake of an EU court ruling on protecting foreign pension benefits in bankruptcy, as it refused to hear arguments from trustees seeking to prove there is a good reason not to shield those benefits from creditors. Judge Christopher Nugee agreed with Michael McNamara, a high-profile Irish property developer who went bankrupt in England, ruling at the High Court that he will not hear the arguments by the bankruptcy trustees that there is justification for U.K. rules that do not automatically exclude the pension benefits from the insolvency...

