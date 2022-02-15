EPA Can Revisit Large Farm Emissions Reporting Exemption

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 15, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has remanded to the Environmental Protection Agency a Trump-era rule that exempted large industrial farm operations from reporting their toxic air emissions under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly sided with the EPA's voluntary request for a remand after the agency pledged to update its requirements to abide by President Joe Biden's executive order to improve public health and protect the environment. "For one thing, a motion for summary judgment would not likely be decided any time soon," Judge Kelly wrote. "For another, during this...

