'Consummate Fraudster' Sentenced For IndyCar, Other Scams

By Chris Villani (February 15, 2022, 3:19 PM EST) -- A Boston federal judge said Tuesday that a "consummate fraudster" who promoted a failed IndyCar event must serve four years in prison for a series of fraud schemes that totaled nearly $2 million over eight years. John Casey's dire medical situation is the only thing that kept U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs from sending him to prison for a significantly longer period than the 48-month term she handed down, the judge said during the video conference hearing. Casey, 58, admitted to ripping off the planned car race, duping banks, lying on his taxes and stealing the identities of numerous people,...

