Litigation Funding Scam Leads To Prison For Ex-Ga. Atty

By Madison Arnold (February 15, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- A former Georgia attorney will serve almost six years in prison after using his clients' identities to obtain more than $400,000 in fraudulent litigation advances. Chalmer "Chuck" Detling II was previously convicted by a jury of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Florida announced Tuesday. Detling, 45, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison as well as three years of supervised release and must pay more than $250,000 in restitution. In all, the Marietta, Georgia, former attorney was convicted of four counts of wire fraud and five counts of...

