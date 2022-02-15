Wilson Sonsini Names First-Ever Pro Bono Partner

By Sarah Martinson (February 15, 2022, 1:53 PM EST) -- Palo Alto, California-based firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has selected a senior litigation counsel, who played a role in bringing a Colombian paramilitary leader to justice in the U.S., to be its first-ever pro bono partner, the firm announced Tuesday. As pro bono partner, Luke Liss will oversee Wilson Sonsini's global pro bono efforts while working with the firm's pro bono committee and Tonia Klausner, who was recently promoted to senior pro bono counsel, the firm said. Liss said in a statement Tuesday that he is inspired by being able to use his legal expertise to do pro bono...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS