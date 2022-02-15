NJ Bias Law Doesn't Sink Arbitration In Firing Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 15, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- A New Jersey discrimination law amendment barring contracts that require employees to waive certain rights can't be applied to agreements governed by the Federal Arbitration Act, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday in a published decision on a wrongful termination lawsuit. Tackling a matter of first impression, a three-judge Appellate Division panel rejected fired Curvature Newco Inc. employee Gilbert Antonucci's challenge to a Gloucester County Superior Court's order compelling arbitration of his lawsuit alleging he was illegally terminated after testing positive for using medically prescribed marijuana. The panel's analysis examined the interplay between the FAA and Section 12.7 of the state's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS